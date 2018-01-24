Ahead of the Feb. 9 release of Fifty Shades Freed, the studio behind the controversial movie trilogy is launching a pop-up experience that will bring Ana and Christian’s story to life.

Located in Los Angeles, F I F T Y is scheduled to be open for three days only — from Friday, Feb. 2 to Sunday, Feb. 4 — and will almost certainly be an popular Instagram destination for the weekend.

“The world of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele will be brought to life in F I F T Y, a pop-up experience with six artfully designed rooms inspired by the Fifty Shades phenomenon,” reads a press release from Universal Pictures. “The immersive installation will feature custom art pieces, along with costumes and props from the film.”

But while this new development may be a game-changer for fans of the franchise, others are questioning what the experience will actually entail. “Coming to LA: A pop up art installation that I can only imagine will include an Instagrammable Red Room of Pain and promotional ben wa balls,” wrote Twitter user Jen Yamato. “Or as one email describes: ‘the Fifty Shades of Grey version of the Museum of Ice Cream.'”

The pop-up will be free to the public with both pre-registered and walk-up time slots available.