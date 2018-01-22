Transformers: The Last Knight and Fifty Shades Darker have officially earned the highest number of nominations for the 2018 Razzies.

With nine and eight nominations, respectively, both sequel films are poised to win big at the 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards, a ceremony that recognizes the worst of the worst movies of the year.

Transformers garnered a nod in categories such as Worst Screenplay, Worst Actor (Mark Wahlberg), Worst Director (Michael Bay) and Worst Screen Combo (Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions), while Fifty Shades followed close behind with nominations for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, Worst Actress (Dakota Johnson), Worst Actor (Jamie Dornan) and Worst Screen Combo (Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions).

Johnson will have stiff competition in her category, with awards show darling Jennifer Lawrence up for Worst Actress for her role in Mother!

The two movies are also both nominated for Worst Picture alongside Baywatch, The Emoji Movie and The Mummy.

The Razzies will be awared on March 3, the day before the Oscars. See the full list of nominees below.

WORST PICTURE

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence, mother!

Tyler Perry, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

Emma Watson, The Circle

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise, The Mummy

Johnny Depp, Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron, Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem, mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe, The Mummy

Josh Duhamel, Transformers: The Last Knight

Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins, Collide & Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella, The Mummy

Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight

Goldie Hawn, Snatched

Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Baywatch

Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky, mother!

Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight

James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis, The Emoji Movie

WORST SCREENPLAY

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight