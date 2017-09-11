Newsfeed
movies

Mrs. Grey Will See You Now in the Dark First Fifty Shades Freed Teaser

Ashley Hoffman
8:49 AM ET

It looks like Fifty Shades Freed, the final installment of the erotic film franchise, will return with the same fantasy couple, but more luxury transportation next year.

In the first teaser, released Sunday, it's the wedding day for the tycoon Christian (Jamie Dornan) and the woman who taught him how to love: Anastasia (Dakota Johnson.) After just a few productive weeks together in Seattle, they're ready to commit for life. So in the one-minute video, you'll hear Grey's traditional vows, and see the film double down on those private shenanigans that have hooked the series' legion fans.

One of the things Grey vows to Ana: "All that I have is now yours." And that means new travel methods, which include and are definitely not limited to a private plane that makes Ana giggle with delight.

They also appear to hit a tropical locale for their honeymoon, which brings us to the trouble in paradise. Anastasia’s ousted boss, Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson), will not let them have their happily ever after, because he might be trying to kill the newlyweds.

Fifty Shades Freed hits Feb. 9, just in time for Valentine's Day.

