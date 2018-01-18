Soon-to-be princess Meghan Markle’s polished wardrobe has shown that she’s got her royal style on lock, but it looks like her fashion is also giving us insight at the social causes she champions.

During a trip to the Welsh capital of Cardiff with fiancee Prince Harry on Thursday, Meghan wore a chic all-black look and accessorized it with a dark green handbag and her now trademark messy low chignon. While the ensemble appeared to be fairly commonplace, the brands she chose to sport were a study in fashion diplomacy. Meghan wore a black coat by Stella McCartney, a designer who’s known for her cruelty-free and sustainable luxury clothing and paired it with a handbag by DeMellier London (formerly Milli Millu), which uses proceeds from each bag to prevent child mortality through the charity SOS Children’s Villages.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Cardiff Castle Neil Mockford—GC Images

Meghan really showed her social consciousness, however, with the decision to wear a pair of black jeans from Hiut denim, a small Welsh brand that is credited with boosting employment for the town of Cardigan, a shrewd style choice that not only supported the local business of the place she was visiting, but also highlighted her support for Welsh employment.

Markle might not be a princess yet, but her fashion choices show that she’s definitely ready to take on the role.