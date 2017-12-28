During her time as the First Daughter, Ivanka Trump’s wardrobe has shown that she’s well-aware that what she wears matters. And much like her actions since she’s become First Daughter, her wardrobe has given the public plenty to discuss.
Taking a page from her father’s “Buy American, Hire American” proposal, the adviser to President Donald Trump often chooses to wear American fashion designers that skew toward the mainstream and that have also been favored by First Ladies in the past: Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, and Oscar de la Renta, the latter of which made Ivanka’s white inauguration ceremony jumpsuit.
That’s not to say that wearing American completely ensures sartorial smooth sailing, however; it’s worth noting that although Ivanka sported Herrera’s metallic silver gown for a night out during the first months of her father’s presidencey, her timing to wear it while her father instituted an executive order banning immigrants and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries garnered immense backlash online for being insensitive during what many considered a humanitarian crisis.
Ivanka’s personal brand, however, is most overtly on display with her day-to-day clothes: conservatively cut A-line silhouettes and dressy sheath dresses in pastel hues and floral prints, often from her eponymous womenswear line, a business she started before entering the political arena. In this way, it’s possible to view Ivanka’s wardrobe as the visual narrative she’s crafted for herself — one of a proudly feminine, self-professed entrepreneur who says she advocates for the economic empowerment of women.
It’s an overt message that’s driven home cogently through the parade of dresses she sports from her own line aimed at working women, mirroring her father’s own endorsement of his brands in the past. That’s not where the similarities end, however — much like her father’s own clothing line, Ivanka’s merchandise has also come under fire for outsourcing and poor working conditions, two decidedly unstylish issues.
With that in mind, here are 17 times that Ivanka Trump’s fashion choices as one of the most visible members of the Trump administration have started a conversation.
July 21, 2016
While appearing on-stage at the Republican National Convention, Ivanka sported a blush-colored sheath dress from her eponymous clothing line. While Ivanka’s choice to wear her own label was critiqued as shameless self-promotion by outlets like WWD, The New York Times, and Vanity Fair, there’s no denying that it was emphatic statement from a woman who prides herself on being a shrewd businesswoman.
It was also a style decision that the average American working woman could afford, with a similar style clocking in at $138 at Nordstrom. At the time of the RNC, Ivanka’s exact dress was “coming soon.” The company later dropped the fashion brand reporting weak sales.
November 8, 2016
Ivanka wore a white wrap coat with an A-line shape to cast her vote on Election Day. With its conventionally feminine shape and shawl collar, it was an on-brand choice for Ivanka, especially on a high-profile morning. Her decision to sport white was an interesting one, given the history of the Suffragettes, who wore white while fighting for their right to vote. To this day, women still pay homage to the women who came before them with the #wearwhitetovote movement. Some online viewed Ivanka’s seeming symbolism with her coat choice as hypocrisy in light of her father’s political stances; one critic went so far as to say that the style choice was ironic since her father was “disenfranchising voters” with his plans for immigration, reproductive rights, and religious freedom.
November 9, 2016
Ivanka changed into a demure powder blue Alexander McQueen dress for her father’s acceptance speech. The dress’s A-line shape and conservatively cut bodice invoked a feminine style reminiscent of the 1950s, contrasting with the dramatic look of Melania’s one-shoulder, white Ralph Lauren jumpsuit.
January 19, 2017
Before departing for Washington, D.C. for the presidential inauguration, Ivanka was spotted wearing a kelly green Oscar de la Renta dress and matching coat— a favorite designer of former First Lady Laura Bush — in New York City.
January 20, 2017
Ivanka wore an ivory jacket and white pants from Oscar de la Renta for the inaugural swearing-in ceremony; her choice to wear pants and the colors ivory and white drew a parallel to that of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, whose pantsuits have become as much a part of her political persona as her dedication to women’s rights and whose white pantsuit during the third presidential debate inspired many a think piece. Clinton also wore a white pantsuit and jacket for the swearing-in ceremony.
January 20, 2017
For the Freedom Inaugural Ball, Ivanka wore a champagne colored and heavily embellished gown in a traditional cut from Carolina Herrera, who has dressed First Ladies such as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton.
January 29, 2017
Ivanka was slammed on social media after she posted a photo of herself wearing a $5,000 Carolina Herrera silver gown less than a day after her father enacted a travel ban for refugees and green card holders of 7 predominantly Muslim countries. Many of the criticisms leveled at Ivanka posited that posting a photo of herself in an expensive designer dress was insensitive to immigrants and refugees who were affected by the travel ban.
February 28, 2017
For President Trump’s first joint Address to Congress, Ivanka selected a $3,000 pink Roland Mouret sheath dress, something that critics on social media pointed out was in direct contrast with the subject matter of her father’s “Buy American, Hire American” speech. Ivanka’s decision to wear a French designer as opposed to an American designer also led some critics to point out that some of the offerings from her eponymous clothing line were also not American-made.
May 20, 2017
Ivanka wore a long-sleeved, floral maxi dress from Cédric Charlier while on a trip to Saudi Arabia with her father. While Ivanka’s dress observed the customs of modesty for most local women in the country, she chose not to wear a headscarf — a move that her father had criticized Michelle Obama for in 2015.
May 22, 2017
Ivanka sported a modest navy ensemble and covered her head with a matching navy hat to pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem; since she converted to Judaism before marrying Jared Kushner in 2009, Ivanka followed the custom of Jewish women covering their heads while visiting the site.
May 24, 2017
To meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Ivanka closely adhered to the Vatican dress code for women by wearing a black, long-sleeved dress and a veil. Stephanie Grisham, the First Lady’s communications director, told CNN this was per protocol. Some questioned why Ivanka would cover her head for the Vatican, as opposed to when she visited Saudi Arabia and chose not to wear a headscarf.
June 5, 2017
Ivanka wore a $35 black shift dress from Target’s Victoria Beckham collaboration to the president’s Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative, earning kudos from those who appreciated a good bargain.
June 22, 2017
Ivanka wore a white floral dress from popular “It-girl” brand Reformation for the White House Congressional Picnic. The dress made headlines not only for its relatively affordable price tag of $198 and the off-the-shoulder style, but also because of the brand’s dedication to sustainable fashion; it was an interesting fashion choice for Ivanka after her father withdrew from the Paris climate agreement.
August 2, 2017
Ivanka wore a sleeveless pale pink sheath dress with a ruffled hem from her own clothing line and retailing for $138 to a listening session with military spouses.
November 3, 2017
On a trip to Japan, Ivanka wore a floral, seemingly kimono-inspired dress with an obi-like belt around the waist. While it appears that the First Daughter was trying to allude to Japanese culture, some online thought that her fashion choice was both disrespectful and clichéd, given that she opted for a design by Italian designer Johanna Ortiz, as opposed to a creator hailing from Japan.
November 28, 2017
On a trip to India, Ivanka sported a green brocade dress from Canadian and Turkish designer Erdem. While some pointed to the style as a sort of homage to traditional Indian anarkali style, others called foul on cultural appropriation, especially since the dress wasn’t made by an Indian designer.