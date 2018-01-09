Oprah Is ‘Intrigued’ by Idea of Running for President, Best Friend Gayle King Says
Oprah Winfrey accepts the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
NBC/Getty Images
By Melissa Chan
7:48 AM EST

Oprah Winfrey is “intrigued” by the idea of running for U.S. president, but she is not “actively considering” it right now, her best friend Gayle King said Tuesday.

Winfrey delivered a powerful speech during Sunday night’s Golden Globes after earning a lifetime achievement award, prompting several calls around the country for her to a mull a presidential bid in 2020. But the famous television host does not plan to take up the challenge yet, according to King, who was pressed by colleagues on CBS This Morning to say whether she believes Winfrey will run.

“No, I absolutely don’t think that her position has changed. I don’t,” King said, adding that she was up late last night discussing the possibility with her close friend. “She’s intrigued by the idea. I do think that.”

Three months ago, Winfrey made it clear she had no political ambitions during an October appearance on CBS This Morning. “There will be no running for office of any kind for me,” the mogul said at the time.

King said Winfrey “loves this country” and hopes to be “of service in some way,” without holding the highest office in America.

King appeared certain about Winfrey’s current feelings but said decisions can always change.

“I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time,” King said. “You always have the right to change your mind.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE