Read Oprah's Powerful Golden Globes Speech

Oprah accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Golden Globes on Sunday with a speech so powerful, the audience couldn’t stop begging her to run for president.
After thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and acknowledging the press itself, Oprah’s speech began with an offer of thanks to all the women who have come forward to share their stories in the wake of the #MeToo movement, extending her wishes especially to the “women whose stories we’ll never hear.” She also took a moment during her speech to talk about Recy Taylor, a woman who was raped by six white men in Alabama in 1944, whose spirit, Oprah said lives on “with every woman who chooses to say ‘me too’ and every man who chooses to listen.”
“I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘me too’ again,” she said.
Read Oprah’s speech in full below.