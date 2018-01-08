Seth Meyers joked that Oprah Winfrey might run for president during his opening monologue for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. But Winfrey’s powerful speech about inequality later in the night sparked serious calls for the mogul to consider a presidential bid in 2020.

Winfrey, who was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement on Sunday, spoke about the injustices women and minorities have faced and promised change.

“I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon,” she said.

The commanding speech ignited calls for Winfrey to run for the nation’s highest office in 2020. Oprah told Bloomberg on Sunday night that she didn’t have plans to run. But her longtime partner Stedman Graham told the Los Angeles Times: “it’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it.”

Some social media users seemed eager about the idea. Meryl Streep told the Washington Post on Sunday that she wanted Oprah to run for president.

But others weren’t as enthusiastic about Oprah’s potential presidency.

It’s not the first time Winfrey, who President Donald Trump called his top pick for his running mate in 2015, has been considered a potential presidential candidate. But Winfrey has repeatedly said that she has no plans to run for president.