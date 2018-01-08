Newsfeed
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.
Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images
awards

See Every Black Dress on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes

Cady Lang
Jan 07, 2018

The 75th Golden Globe Awards mark the beginning of awards season, and while taking home the coveted honors and delivering the perfect acceptance speech might have been the foremost things on contenders' minds in the past, this year, the Golden Globes red carpet will also be a weighted point of conversation.

Many actors arrived in black dresses or tuxes to protest sexual harassment against women in Hollywood and beyond as a show of solidarity. In fact, more than 300 leading women in the entertainment industry including Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon and Emma Stone began the year by launching Time's Up, a movement that aims to tackle decades of sexual harassment, wage disparity and discrimination in Hollywood. And beyond the entertainment industry, it will also help women facing harassment that runs rampant in more workplaces. With that in mind, many actors also wore Time's Up pins to support the initiative.

Here's a look at the Golden Globes attendees who wore all-black looks this year.

