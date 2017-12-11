Here Are the 2018 Golden Globes Nominees

The nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards have been announced.

The shortlisted movies, actors, television shows and more were revealed early Monday morning by Star Trek and 12 Years a Slave actress Alfre Woodard, Tron and On the Road star Garrett Hedlund, The Good Place and Frozen‘s Kristen Bell and the legendary actress and model Sharon Stone, who is currently starring in the James Franco-directed biographical movie The Disaster Artist.

Seth Meyers is set to host the Golden Globes, which will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. The Late Night star, who hosted the Emmys in 2014 and the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2011, follows the lead of The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon, who presented the 74th Golden Globe awards. Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais have also previously hosted the star-studded ceremony.

The recipient of the prestigious 2018 Cecil B. DeMille life achievement award, which went to Meryl Streep in 2017, is yet to be announced, but polls are suggesting that Julie Andrews, Tom Hanks and Jessica Lange all have a good chance of becoming honorees. Last year, Streep used her acceptance speech to call out then-President elect Donald Trump, criticizing him for using his power to bully and humiliate others. In response, Trump described Streep as “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.”

The main winners of last year’s Golden Globe Awards included La La Land, which scooped up seven awards, breaking Golden Globe records, as well as Moonlight, which won the Golden Globe for best motion picture in the drama category. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, The People v. O.J. Simpson‘s Sarah Paulson and The Night Manager‘s Huge Laurie also took home awards.

Next year marks the diamond anniversary of the Golden Globes, and much is being made of the special occasion, including a two-hour anniversary special premiering on NBC on Dec. 13. The special is led by Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, and features interviews with stars including Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts.

Below are the nominations for the 75th Golden Globes. The full list of winners will be chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and announced at the ceremony on Jan. 7.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. More nominees will be announced at 8.38 a.m. E.T.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Foreign Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

Best Television Series (Drama)

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Best Television Series (Comedy)

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick

William H. Macy – Shameless

Eric McCormack – Will & Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Alison Brie – Glow

Issa Rae – Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw – SMILF

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law – The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Jessica Biel – The Sinner

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz – This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl