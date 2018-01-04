Seth Meyers will be kicking off awards season as the host for the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, but he’s planning on using his time on stage to do more than just crack jokes for Hollywood’s elite.

The late night funny man shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the current cultural climate, especially in the entertainment industry, is a good (if challenging) opportunity to talk about issues like sexual misconduct and harassment that haven’t gotten as much air time in past years, something he’s been getting practice with on his own show.

“I had conversations with my wife and with the women on this staff, and we all agreed it’s an opportunity to be able to say some things that you wouldn’t be able to say in previous years,” Meyers said. “My wife was an assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and for two years she prosecuted misdemeanor sexual assault [cases]. This is stuff we talk about all the time at home, so this year has been a convergence of our worlds. I don’t know if I would’ve wanted to do this without her counsel in talking about it, and she’s a smart enough woman to know that I probably shouldn’t have done it without her help.”

Meyers, who says that so far, he’s planning on eschewing Trump jokes for the night to keep the focus on Tinseltown and its own unique politics, also offered this sage piece of advice, primarily directed at men in the industry.

“The best thing any man can do right now is listen and try to learn, because none of us are experts in this thing that we have not experienced,” he said.