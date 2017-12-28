'The Breakfast Club' Fans Will Want To Check Out This Never-Before-Seen Clip

The Criterion Collection has just given fans of The Breakfast Club the greatest gift of all — a 4K digital restoration of the John Hughes classic with 50 minutes of never-before-seen footage of your favorite kids from detention.

In a previously unreleased scene, which premiered over at Vulture, Molly Ringwald’s Claire Standish and Ally Sheedy’s Allison Reynolds head to the bathroom for some much-needed girl bonding time. The only thing standing in the way of these two forging a lasting friendship that lasts far beyond their all-day detention, breaking down the walls of their high school’s social structure, is that Claire is completely grossed out by Allison’s behavior — and Allison can’t help but goad her on. Fans of the 1985 teen drama will quickly see how the scene perfectly sums up the relationship between the so-called princess and basket case.

If nearly an hour of new footage isn’t enough to make you want to throw down for the new Criterion Collection release of The Breakfast Club when it comes out on Jan. 2, the DVDs and Blu-rays also feature interviews with Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson, as well as Ringwald and Sheedy, and a new video essay featuring director John Hughes’ production notes, read by Nelson as well as a whole bunch of other fan bait.

Watch the clip with Ringwald and Sheedy below: