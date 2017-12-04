Fans of the Netflix political drama House of Cards are finally getting some answers about the future of the show after it let go of its star, Kevin Spacey, following allegations of sexual assault. The show is slated to return for its sixth and final season, and will push star Robin Wright more squarely into the spotlight. In the show, Wright plays Claire Underwood, the other half of the scheming power couple that formerly included Spacey’s Frank Underwood.

“It’ll be an eight episode season that’ll start production early ’18, and it will not involve Kevin Spacey,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos at a UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York this week, according to The Wrap. “It will star Robin Wright,” he noted, “and we’re really excited about bringing some closure to the show for fans.”

The status of the critically acclaimed series has been in limbo ever since the first accusation against Spacey surfaced in late October. Spacey is one of a number of high-profile men, including many in the entertainment and media industries, who have recently come under fire for alleged histories of sexual misconduct following the Harvey Weinstein exposé. Spacey has also been replaced in the forthcoming Ridley Scott film All the Money in the World, with actor Christopher Plummer taking on his role.