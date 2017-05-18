Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
White HouseJohn McCain: 'Joe Lieberman Has More Experience' Than Any of My Democratic Colleagues
Senator John McCain at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Feb. 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
FloridaRoger Ailes Died of Bleeding of the Brain After Falling in His Florida Home
Roger Ailes, President of Fox News Channel attends the Hollywood Reporter celebration of "The 35 Most Powerful People in Media" at the Four Season Grill Room on April 11, 2012 in New York City.
celebritiesKaty Perry Just Completely Freaked Out Innocent People With This Art Prank
food and drinkThe Internet Is Divided Over Five Guys Beating In-N-Out in This Top Burger Chain Poll
An In-N-Out Burger Restaurant Location As Vegetarians Petition For More Option
Opening CUBE Tech Fair 2017 In Berlin
Tristar Media—Getty Images
Entertainment

Robin Wright Is Not Happy That Trump 'Stole' All of House of Cards' Ideas

Cady Lang
4:29 PM ET

Although the fifth season of House of Cards is slated to drop soon, Robin Wright thinks that the thrilling political Netflix series might pale in comparison to real life.

During a Variety panel at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor, who portrays the icy, powerful Claire Underwood on the show, candidly shared that the upcoming season might not be as dramatic as the current political landscape.

"Trump has stolen all of our ideas for season 6," she said with a laugh. "I don't know what we're going to do, seriously."

While Variety reported that Wright was feeling discouraged by recent events, she remains positive.

"I've got to see the hope somewhere," she said. "Oh my God, we have four years of this.”

As for who Wright would like to see leading the country, her answer was Michelle Obama.

“I want Michelle Obama up there,” she said. “She would be a great female president.”

Watch Wright discuss House of Cards below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME