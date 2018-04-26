Prince William is nothing if not relatable, as seen when he appeared to drift off at a recent event.

The father of three couldn’t help but shut his eyes for a spell at the Anzac Day of Service on Wednesday.

He and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge only just brought royal baby number three into the world on April 23 at 6 a.m. ET at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Just days later, royal duty called, and he attended the annual Anzac Day of Service and Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminister Abbey along with Prince Harry and soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

During the service, he pulled a move that commoners who know the demands of early parenthood can find relatable; he shut his eyes and dropped his head momentarily. He recently told the press that the tiniest new addition to the royal family is sleeping “reasonably well.” But Will’s only human and he needs to catch some rest at a mandatory public appearance.

See the video of him at the service below.