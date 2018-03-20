Even if you’re not invited to the royal wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still let you in on their plans for their wedding cake.

Pastry chef Claire Ptak of London bakery Violet Cakes will do the honors for the official wedding cake, Kensington Palace announced to the world Tuesday morning.

It’s going to be a lemon elderflower cake that will “incorporate the bright flavors of spring.” It will be enrobed in buttercream and decorated with real fresh flowers. (Elderflower comes from the blossoms of an elderberry, and you’ll often find it in aromatic syrup form sweetening wines and cordial drinks.)

It’s a modern choice for the soon-to-be royal couple, who will eschew fruitcake, the more traditional celebratory choice of royalty. (Kate Middleton and Prince William went with fruitcake and sugar paste flowers for their official wedding cake in 2011.)

This isn’t the first time Markle and Ptak have joined forces. Markle interviewed Ptak for her lifestyle website The Tig. Before opening her cafe in London in 2010, Ptak served as a pastry chef at Alice Waters’ organic destination restaurant Chez Panisse Berkeley California.

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake,” Ptak said in a statement. “Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

You can browse through some Claire Ptak recipes at Food & Wine.

The recently Queen of England-approved wedding is just two months away. Let the worldwide elderflower frenzy commence.

Here’s the chef.

It looks like her bakery knows how to put out a flowery cake.

And they’re pretty serious about peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

For Mother’s Day, they made rhubarb cream choux buns with edible gold dragees.

It would appear the royal wedding guests are in for a treat.