Couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrated their recent engagement with a star-studded bash in New York City that included a Spice Girls sing-along.

Thanks to a plethora of black-and-white photo booth photos (appropriately hashtagged with their newly coined couple name, Jophie) that turned up on social media, fans could see guests in attendance included Jonas’ DNCE bandmates, supermodel Ashley Graham, actor Ansel Elgort, and of course, the other Jonas Brothers, Nick and Kevin.

It also appears that the party was an extremely festive (and sparkler-filled) affair, with Sophie joining in on a Spice Girls singalong of “Wannabe” before Nick Jonas serenaded the happy couple’s romantic shot consumption with a rendition of Mario’s “You Should Let Me Love You.”

See the best moments from the heavily shipped Jophie’s engagement party below.

Beautiful night celebrating beautiful people. #JOPHIE A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Congrats beautiful #Jophie 💘 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

🤗😆😁😆😆😆😆😘😘😘😘😘 #Jophie #Jophie #Jophie A post shared by JinJoo 진주 (@jinjootheguitargirl) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:25am PST

Sophie dancing to Spice Girls "Wannabe" at the engagement party in NYC 😹🎉 A post shared by Sophie Turner (@thesophieturner) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:16am PST