Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Engagement Party Included a Very Festive Sing-Along

Marc Piasecki—GC Images
By Cady Lang
6:48 AM EST

Couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrated their recent engagement with a star-studded bash in New York City that included a Spice Girls sing-along.

Thanks to a plethora of black-and-white photo booth photos (appropriately hashtagged with their newly coined couple name, Jophie) that turned up on social media, fans could see guests in attendance included Jonas’ DNCE bandmates, supermodel Ashley Graham, actor Ansel Elgort, and of course, the other Jonas Brothers, Nick and Kevin.

It also appears that the party was an extremely festive (and sparkler-filled) affair, with Sophie joining in on a Spice Girls singalong of “Wannabe” before Nick Jonas serenaded the happy couple’s romantic shot consumption with a rendition of Mario’s “You Should Let Me Love You.”

See the best moments from the heavily shipped Jophie’s engagement party below.

Beautiful night celebrating beautiful people. #JOPHIE

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Congrats beautiful #Jophie 💘

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

🤗😆😁😆😆😆😆😘😘😘😘😘 #Jophie #Jophie #Jophie

A post shared by JinJoo 진주 (@jinjootheguitargirl) on

Sophie dancing to Spice Girls "Wannabe" at the engagement party in NYC 😹🎉

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@thesophieturner) on

Eles combinam tanto! 😂❤ | Joe e Sophie celebrando seu noivado hoje em NYC #joejonas #sophieturner #jophie

A post shared by 💛JONAS 💚 DNCE 💙 LOVATO 💜 (@jjosephjonas) on

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE