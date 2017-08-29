Do Not Come For Sansa Stark Unless You Want Sophie Turner to Call You Out

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

In one of the most pivotal moments of the Game of Thrones' season seven finale , Winterfell's resident manipulator Littlefinger met his bitter end thanks to Sansa, Arya and Bran Stark .

Lord Baelish seemed to have it coming . After all, he orchestrated the death of their father, joined forces with the Lannisters against their brother Robb and left Sansa with the sadistic Boltons.

But some people believed he deserved better.

So when fans were discussing the climactic finale online, Twitter user Hanna Loren shared her own take.

"He wanted justice on the society for his humiliation, they looked down on him out of his poor background. He never hurt Sansa," she wrote Tuesday.

Sophie Turner — who plays the older Stark sister — was quick to passionately defend her character.

Nah.. just willingly sold her to the Boltons.... Who killed her family... who ended up torturing her.... but ur right.. no harm done 👍 - Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 29, 2017

Because Sansa asked him to (and agreed because he loves her).... because he owed her.... for selling her to the boltons.... need I say more? - Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 29, 2017

Let this be a lesson us all. Turner rides hard for Sansa. And if you're going to take a side in this game, a cast member might just might dismiss your case.

But while the Stark sisters might not miss Littlefinger, the actor Aidan Gillen is a different story.