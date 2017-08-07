Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionWhy Meera Reed Probably Still Has a Major Role to Play in Game of Thrones
Ellie Kendrick in Game of Thrones
viralThe Internet Just Found the Real-Life Doppelgänger of Regina George from Mean Girls and She Can Definitely Sit With Us
"Mean Girls" World Premiere - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesDeadpool Fans Are Freaking Out Over This First Look at Josh Brolin's Villain
Build Presents Ashley Graham Discussing Her New Show "The Ashley Graham Project"
Matthew Eisman—Getty Images
fashion

Model Ashley Graham 'I Know I’m on This Pedestal Because of White Privilege'

Cady Lang
4:33 PM ET

Groundbreaking model and member of 2017's TIME 100 honoree Ashley Graham has had the kind of success in her career that most models only dream of. She's graced the covers of magazines like Vogue and Sports Illustrated and walked runways for designers like Christian Siriano and Michael Kors; however, Graham is quick to acknowledge that her success as a curvy model in the body conscious fashion industry has been influenced by her privilege as a white woman.

In an interview with New York Magazine, Graham spoke about a conversation she's had with her husband, cinematographer and documentary filmmaker Justin Ervin, who's black; Graham explains that they've discussed that as a white woman, she's often afforded opportunities and visibility that other models who are women of color have not been given.

"I know I’m on this pedestal because of white privilege,” she said. “To not see black or Latina women as famous in my industry is crazy! I have to talk about it. I want to give those women kudos because they are the ones who paved the way for me.”

Later in the interview, Graham namechecks other curve models who are women of color (Marquita Pring, Precious Lee, and Julie Henderson) and expressed her desire to broaden the horizons for all curvy women in the industry.

"I’m getting a seat at the table we’ve never had before, and I’m also pulling up a couple of seats around me,” she said. “I know this isn’t about me. Just one girl is not going to change the world.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME