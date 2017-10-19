The Internet Is Canceled Thanks to Ted Cruz's Zodiac Killer Joke

A Wednesday incident in which Sen. Ben Sasse accidentally spilled a Dr. Pepper on Sen. Ted Cruz during Attorney General Jeff Sessions' Senate hearing sparked an all-out political meme melee.

After Sasee tweeted a reference to the conspiracy theory that links Cruz's father to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in response to a user who wrote , "If I were sitting with the son of the guy who killed Kennedy I might do worse than spill some Dr. Pepper," Cruz supplied a viral joke of his own.

"Full disclosure: I was wearing my 'Lee Harvey Oswald Was Framed' t-shirt," Sasee wrote, prompting Cruz to post a photo of one of the Zodiac Killer's infamous coded letters. This was a reference to the long-running — but completely unsubstantiated — rumor that Cruz himself is the unidentified serial killer.

i was wearing my 'Lee Harvey Oswald Was Framed' t-shirt https://t.co/93lKIizkVO - Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) October 18, 2017

The Internet, of course, couldn't keep it together in the wake of his mock confession. "We had a good run, y’all - the Internet was fun - but it is done now," one user wrote in reply.

We had a good run, y’all - the internet was fun - but it is done now. - Rob (@RobGrasing) October 18, 2017

See some of the best responses below.

Cancel the internet, it's over - James Treakle (@JamesTreakle) October 18, 2017

This is the greatest thing I've ever seen. I almost want you to be president because of this tweet. - ((Molly Jong☠️Fast)) (@MollyJongFast) October 18, 2017

I think Ted Cruz just admitted to being the Zodiac Killer. https://t.co/xwwJcO9CS3 - Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 18, 2017

Ted Cruz as the Zodiac killer makes complete sense. Cruz was born 2 years after the first killing, giving him a tight alibi. Brilliant move. - Ken Memphis (@ken_memphis) October 18, 2017

it is with deep sadness I must report that the Ted Cruz Is The Zodiac Killer meme has died after a long and happy life https://t.co/yDdzadNkG6 - Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 18, 2017

I'm supposed to be taking a mental health day today. But then I remembered Bernie's debating the zodiac killer on CNN l8ter. - Winnie Wong (@WaywardWinifred) October 18, 2017

twitter was invented solely so we could all watch a Senator from Texas admit to being the zodiac killer https://t.co/uy9g1UY6qJ - Thomas Moore (@Thomas_A_Moore) October 18, 2017

Half of Twitter when Ted Cruz tweets the Zodiac cipher pic.twitter.com/pj0JmjAH9s - Dusty (@DustinGiebel) October 18, 2017