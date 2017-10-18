Politics
Senate Attorney General
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Oct. 18, 2017. Carolyn Kaster—AP
Trump Administration

'The Order Is Lawful.' Jeff Sessions Defends Trump's Travel Ban

Associated Press
10:57 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending the Trump administration's travel ban as an important tool in fighting terrorism.

Speaking Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, he defended the legality of an executive order that seeks to block the travel to the U.S. of citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

In his opening statement, Sessions says "the order is lawful, necessary, and we are proud to defend it."

He says he is confident that the Justice Department will prevail in its effort to defend and enforce the ban.

