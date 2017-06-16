Someone Signed GOP Senator Ben Sasse Up for Nickelback Newsletters

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) questions Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) during his confirmation hearing to be the next U.S. Attorney General in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) questions Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) during his confirmation hearing to be the next U.S. Attorney General in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse had a nightmare come to life on Friday when he discovered that someone signed him up for a bunch of Nickelback newsletters.

The Republican senator, who frequently tweets about his hatred of the Canadian rock band , did not find receiving Nickelback's several newsletters to his multiple email accounts to be very funny. According to Sasse, the person who subscribed him to the newsletters signed up the Senator's family, work and "obsolete" email accounts.

"It's. Not. Funny," Sasse wrote on Twitter.

To whoever just subscribed my email accts (family, work, obsolete) to multiple @Nickelback promotional & fan newsletters:



It's. Not. Funny. - Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 16, 2017

It appears something similar has happened to the Senator before.