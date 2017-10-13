Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TelevisionThe Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer Hints It's Up to Eleven and Will to Save Everyone
2
onetimePresident Trump Is Speaking to Conservative Christians at the Value Voters Summit. Watch Live Here
US President Donald Trump speaks on tax reform inside a hangar at the Harrisburg International Airport on October 11, 2017 in Middletown, Pennsylvania.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MassachusettsA Woman Was Crushed to Death by Her Own Car in a Supermarket Parking Lot
New Market Basket Store Set To Open In Lynn, MA
Late Night Television

The Real Reason Jimmy Kimmel Wants Donald Trump to Come on His Show

Megan McCluskey
10:49 AM ET

Jimmy Kimmel may spend a considerable amount of time bashing President Donald Trump on his show, but the late night host also would love to have him as a guest on Live! In an interview that aired on Friday's episode of Good Morning America, Kimmel explained to ABC News' Amy Robach why he thinks it would be beneficial for Trump to to sit down with him.

"I have a lot of questions for Donald Trump," he said. "Maybe this is crazy, but I feel like I could turn him around on a couple of things...I think he needs to be surrounded by better people...I just think he's changed positions so frequently.

Kimmel also commented on his recent Twitter battle with Donald Trump Jr. — a brief back-and-forth in which the First Son lashed out at him over the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

"He's an idiot, let's just start with that," Kimmel said of Trump Jr. "This is an imbecile whose job seems to be tweeting as far as I can tell."

Watch the clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME