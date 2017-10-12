Newsfeed
Newsfeed

Jimmy Kimmel Has an Idea for an App to 'Translate' Trump's 'Fake News' Tweets

Megan McCluskey
11:03 AM ET

Jimmy Kimmel just came up with an idea for a new app that would flip President Donald Trump's "fake news" tweets on their head. Following a series of tweets from Trump that seemed to come in response to a Wednesday story from Vanity Fair reporting that he hates everyone in the White House and is not getting along with his new chief of staff, General John Kelly, the late night host decided to test out a word-swapping experiment.

"Everything Trump says is fake is true. Everything he says is honest is dishonest. In fact, I had a fun idea. We went through his tweets and every time he wrote 'fake' we replaced it with 'true' and every 'honest' we replaced with 'dishonest,'" Kimmel explained during Wednesday's episode of Live! "That should be an app — we could translate them all. Somebody get to work on that."

Watch the full clip above.

