Health

President Trump Tells Democrats to ‘Call Me’ to Fix Obamacare

Lucinda Shen
8:22 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

After scrapping major Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to comment on the decision.

"The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding," he wrote. "Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix!"

On Thursday, the president signed an executive order that could upend the country's current insurance system by cutting subsidies to health insurance companies for low-income patients. The subsidies are said to allow insurance companies to offer plans that poorer Americans can afford.

Trump has previously dubbed such subsidies a "bailout."

The Department of Health and Human Services meanwhile said it would "discontinue these payments immediately."

