It turns out there is something scarier than having to contact the IT guy — Pennywise the clown showing up to fix your computer.

In a Wednesday segment on the The Late Late Show , James Corden spoofed the new movie remake of Stephen King's classic horror tale It by demonstrating what happens when there's a departmental mix-up at work.

"I see the problem. You've called the IT department and I'm It ," Corden explained after his coworker jumped at the sight of him in full clown makeup. "So there's been a mix-up. It's not your fault. It happens all the time."

However, his colleague made the mistake of popping the red balloon Corden helpfully removed from under his desk to fix the Wi-Fi signal. "I wouldn't if I was you," Corden warned before the balloon spattered a blood-like substance all over him. "Everyone knows you don't pop a murderous clown's balloon. That's on you."

Watch the clip below.