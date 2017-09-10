It Shatters Box Office Records With Massive Opening Weekend

The highly anticipated It is here — and it's already smashed a number of box office records.

Produced by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, the adaptation of Stephen King 's thriller scored $117.2 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend and another $62 million overseas for a total global start of $179.2 million.

The movie smashed records for the biggest box office opening ever for the month of September — and has one of the largest openings of the year. It also surpassed 2011's Paranormal Activity 3 for the largest opening day for a R-rated thriller, and had the biggest start for any King adaptation (which includes films like Carrie and The Shining ), according to The Hollywood Reporter .

The horror film follows a group of kids as the evil Pennywise the clown emerges from sewers to terrorize them and their town. The film was directed by Andy Muschietti, best known for Mama , and stars Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise.

The film received generally positive reviews from critics and earned 86% on Rotten Tomatoes . Some have viewed the film as not as terrifying as King's novel, including TIME film critic Stephanie Zacharek.

"As always, the horrors you get a close look at are much less terrifying than those that remain unseen," Zacharek writes about the movie . "And that’s the chief problem with adapting any Stephen King novel: Nothing ever looks as scary on-screen as it does in our minds, when we’re sitting alone with a book. With It, seeing isn’t the same as believing."

The film's massive debut comes after a lackluster summer at the box office, which had its worst weekend in 16 years in August. It dominated its competition this weekend, too, with Home Again , starring Reese Witherspoon, earning just $9 million for the second highest spot domestically. The Hitman's Bodyguard , starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, came in third after sitting at the top of the box office for several weeks.