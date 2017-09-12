Gwyneth Paltrow Stormed Into James Corden While He Was Ranting About Goop

James Corden stepped in some goop last night during his monologue on The Late Late Show . Corden was poking fun at Gwyneth Paltrow when the actress appeared on stage, busting him mid-rant.

Corden went in on Paltrow ’s mud-splattered photo shoot for her own Goop magazine , teasing, “I can’t believe Gwyneth Paltrow beat out the competition to be on the cover of the new Gwyneth Paltrow magazine.”

He wasn’t done, though: “She’s covered in that thick, brown liquid. We actually fixed the cover to be more appropriate.” Corden then showed a modified version of the magazine cover with the title changed to “poop.”

Corden kept going, adding that “pretending to be down to earth has been Gwyneth Paltrow’s best performance yet.”

As Corden continued his anti-Goop rant , Paltrow suddenly appeared on stage, dishing out some serious side-eye. When Corden finally realized she was there—and the horror of ticking off an A-lister sunk in— Corden changed his tune, especially after finding out that even his bandleader Reggie Watts was a goop true believer.

Watch the full clip below.