iPhone 2017

Here’s How Much Apple’s New iPhones Will Cost if You Choose Monthly Payments

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:56 PM ET

Apple released three new iPhones Tuesday, roughly 10 years to the date since the first iPhone was released. But many shoppers are wondering how much the new gadgets will cost.

Since Apple launched its iPhone Upgrade Program, it's become easier than ever to make sure you always have the newest iPhone. For those who are thinking about purchasing one of the new models, which includes the highly anticipated iPhone X, here is a breakdown of the monthly fees associated with each device.

Through the Apple upgrade plan, the iPhone 8 will start at $34.50 a month for the 64GB model. The 264GB model will run $40.75 a month. For the iPhone 8 Plus, the 64GB version costs $39.50 and the 256GB model will cost $45.75. Both phones are available for preorder on Sept. 15 and ship Sept. 22; they are available in silver, gold and space gray colors.

The iPhone X is a bit pricier, starting at $999. For a 64GB iPhone X, you'll pay $49.94, and $56.16 for the $256 model. But you'll have to wait until Oct. 27 to preorder an iPhone X. The phones will start shipping on Nov. 3, and come in silver and space gray colors.

The iPhone Upgrade Program, which debuted in 2015, allows iPhone users to pay for their devices through monthly installments until they're paid off. It also lets people upgrade to a new iPhone model as soon as they are released.

