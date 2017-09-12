How to Preorder the New iPhones, Apple Watch and Apple TV

Apple's keynote event on Tuesday at Apple Park in Cupertino, California brought the release of new iPhones, including the iPhone X and iPhone 8 , a new Apple Watch and a new Apple TV. If you want to get your hands on the new products as soon as possible, you can preorder them ahead of the actual release dates.

Here's how you can preorder all of Apple's new releases:

The New iPhones

Apple just announced its latest iPhone lineup, which includes iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus successors the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and the new anniversary edition, iPhone X.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are being released on Sept. 22. You can start preordering on Sept. 15.

iPhone X

You'll have to wait a bit longer for the iPhone X, which is available for preorder on Oct. 27, and ships Nov. 3.

You should also be able to preorder directly through service providers like AT&T , Verizon , T-Mobile and Sprint.

Apple Watch

The third iteration of the Apple Watch will be released on Sept. 22. Preordering begins Sept. 15. Preorders can be made through Apple's online store directly, and the Apple Watch will also be available through service providers including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Apple TV

The new Apple TV, with upgraded 4K support, will be available on Sept. 22 as well. Preordering starts on Sept. 15 and is available through Apple's website.