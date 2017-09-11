Newsfeed
movies

Kate Winslet Just Took Her Iconic Friendship With Leonardo DiCaprio to a New Level of Perfection

Megan McCluskey
5:13 PM ET

Hot on the heels of their joint vacation to St. Tropez, Titanic co-stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are proving once again that they are the ultimate friendship goals.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote her new movie The Mountain Between Us at the Toronto International Film Festival, Winslet revealed that her most treasured memories from her time on the Titanic set revolve around bonding with the entire cast and crew — but especially Leo, of course.

"I remember so much of it like it was yesterday," she said. "I think the most special thing, the best memory I have, really was the cast and the lovely crew. For me that’s one of the best things about being in this business is getting to work with incredible technicians who are always great, committed, professional, fun people to spend time with and to go to work with, and we really had that on Titanic. And, of course, I walked away with one of the greatest friendships of my life in my back pocket, which is Leo. We know each other in a very unique way, I think, because of the experience we both had on that film and having to take care of one another."

Our hearts will go on forever for Jack and Rose.

Watch the full clip below.

