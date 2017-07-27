Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
MarijuanaHow Jeff Sessions Could Crack Down on Legal Marijuana (And Why He Might Not)
AG Jeff Sessions Announces Int'l Cybercrime Enforcement Action At Justice
CrimeDriver Who Skipped Toll Already Owes Nearly $88,000
Approaching The Lincoln Tunnel And New York City From The New Jersey Turnpike
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisonAll the Rick and Morty Easter Eggs You Missed in Seasons One and Two
celebrities

This Photo of the Epic Jack and Rose Titanic Reunion Will Make Your Heart Go On

Cady Lang
11:48 AM ET

In case the December 2017 premiere of James Cameron's tell-all documentary about Titanic for the 20th anniversary of the movie seems like too long a wait, fervent fans can get their Titanic fix by feasting their eyes on this epic reunion photo of the stars of the film.

Kate Winslet and Billy Zane attended a charity fundraiser gala for Leonardo DiCaprio's Foundation (which uses the funds to help DiCaprio's favorite environmental causes) in St. Tropez and thankfully for us, Zane had the foresight to snap a picture for the 'Gram. Zane posted the picture with a pithy caption that read: "Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure. @katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn."

The gala is also the event where a lucky donor could bid on a dinner date with Kate and Leo, which sounds like an excellent opportunity to not only support environmental causes but also to ask them why Jack didn't get on the door with Rose because there was definitely enough room.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME