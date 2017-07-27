This Photo of the Epic Jack and Rose Titanic Reunion Will Make Your Heart Go On

In case the December 2017 premiere of James Cameron's tell-all documentary about Titanic for the 20th anniversary of the movie seems like too long a wait, fervent fans can get their Titanic fix by feasting their eyes on this epic reunion photo of the stars of the film.

Kate Winslet and Billy Zane attended a charity fundraiser gala for Leonardo DiCaprio's Foundation (which uses the funds to help DiCaprio's favorite environmental causes) in St. Tropez and thankfully for us, Zane had the foresight to snap a picture for the 'Gram. Zane posted the picture with a pithy caption that read: "Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure. @katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn."

The gala is also the event where a lucky donor could bid on a dinner date with Kate and Leo , which sounds like an excellent opportunity to not only support environmental causes but also to ask them why Jack didn't get on the door with Rose because there was definitely enough room.