Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Created a Boom in Online T-Shirt Sales
Five Best IdeasHow School Lunches Can Boost the Local Economy
Senator Dick Durbin Tours New Healthy Lunch In Schools Program
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
UtahParents Arrested for Giving Their Baby Drugs on the Day She Was Born
88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
(L-R) Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.  Dan MacMedan—WireImage/Getty Images
celebrities

How You Can Be a Third Wheel at a Romantic Dinner With Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

Mike Miller / People
12:29 PM ET

As Titanic turns 20, Jack and Rose are reuniting for a good cause – this time on dry land.

A private dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is up for grabs at this year’s auction gala hosted by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

The annual event, hosted on July 26 in St. Tropez, France, is offering a lucky bidder the chance to have dinner with the friends and former Titanic costars sometime in October or November at a place of their choosing in New York City.

Proceeds from the gala and auction will support the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which since 2008 has made more than $80 million in grants to environmental causes.

DiCaprio and Winslet’s dinner will also benefit a GoFundMe campaign Winslet has been involved with that aims to help a young mother in the U.K. pay for cancer treatment. Winslet cofounded the Golden Hat Foundation, which benefits children with autism and their families, and also supports regional charities in the U.K. and individuals’ fundraising efforts for cancer treatment.

People.com: Celeb Quotes of the Day: Ryan Gosling, Victoria Beckham & More

The typically star-studded event will feature a special performance by Lenny Kravitz. In addition, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will be honored with the foundation’s “New World Leadership Award” for her “innovative approach to making Paris a model for sustainable urban living and design,” according to a statement from the gala.

Last year, the charity auction raised a record $45 million and featured guests such as Bono, Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Tobey Maguire, Jonah Hill, Naomi Campbell, Bradley Cooper and Edward Norton.

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME