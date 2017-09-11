Tech
Apple

What Time Is Apple's iPhone 8 Announcement?

Mahita Gajanan
3:39 PM ET

Apple is expected to unveil a lineup of new iPhones and other products during its highly anticipated presentation September 12.

The Apple event will be held in the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California and begin at 10 a.m. PT, which is 1 p.m. ET. If it's like the last few years' iPhone events, it will likely last for about two hours.

Rumors circulating in the days leading up to the event suggest that Apple will launch a new anniversary phone, potentially called the iPhone 8, iPhone X or iPhone Edition, and announce updates to the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models.

The presentation will stream through Apple's website. To watch online, you will need an iPhone, iPad or iPod running on iOS 7 or later, or a Mac that has its OS X and Safari updated. If you're a PC user running Windows 10, you can watch through Microsoft's Edge browser.

