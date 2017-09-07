Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Crime'Something Went Wrong.' Family Seeks Answers After 3-Year-Old Boy Found Encased in Concrete
A memorial to three-year-old Evan Brewer sits in front of a home in Wichita, Kans., Sept. 6, 2017.
Morning Must ReadsWhy President Trump Cut a Deal with Democrats
Capitol
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HousePresident Trump Says He's Open to Eliminating the Debt Ceiling
President Trump Holds Joint News Conference With The Amir Of Kuwait
Apple

Apple’s iPhone 8 Could Be Harder to Find Than a Nintendo Switch

Lisa Eadicicco
2:21 PM ET

Apple's newest smartphones are always in high demand, but this year's 10th anniversary edition iPhone could turn out to be even harder to find than Nintendo's perpetually sold-out Switch game system. That's because Apple ran into serious production issues manufacturing its next-gen iPhone that could lead to shipping delays when the company's flagship smartphone is released, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Related

Smartphones5 Features Apple's iPhone 8 Needs to Beat Android
Smartphones
5 Features Apple's iPhone 8 Needs to Beat Android

Apple is widely expected to debut a new iPhone with an OLED (organic light emitting diode) screen, facial recognition, wireless charging and a brand new design at an event on September 12. But that decision to employ an OLED screen rather than the liquid crystal displays (LCD) its prior phones have used led to a production snafu that set the company's manufacturing timetable back by a month, says the report. Apple also reportedly tried to embed a fingerprint sensor in the screen since it plans to eliminate the home button, but ditched that effort as deadlines drew near. The company ran into further screen-related hardships, too: Since the touch panel isn't integrated with the display module component as is the case with Samsung's OLED screens, the iPhone manufacturing process requires more steps, says the Journal.

This isn't the first time reports have indicated that Apple's highly-anticipated new iPhone may be delayed. In a Bank of America Merrill Lynch research note from June, analysts Wamsi Mohan and Stefano Pascale said the iPhone 8 could be pushed back by three to four weeks due to "technology issues." Bloomberg reported back in April that an overhauled Apple smartphone might not be available until one or two months after its introduction due to supply constraints.

The potential delay comes during what could be Apple's most important product unveiling in years. The new features Apple's next-gen iPhone may include will be critical to ensuring the iPhone can keep up with the latest Android phones. Apple is also likely relying on this new device to encourage current iPhone owners to upgrade, considering the iPhone 7's water-resistant frame and iPhone 7 Plus model's dual camera weren't radical changes from the previous year's iPhone 6s lineup.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME