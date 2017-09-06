September is here, which means a new iPhone announcement is likely on the way , and if you want to watch it live, we've got you covered. Apple's much-anticipated September 12 presentation is the first event being held in the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, where the company is expected to announce the next lineup of iPhones and other product releases. Rumors have circulated that the presentation will focus on the possible iPhone 8 launch for the iconic smartphone's 10th anniversary, as well as updates to the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models.

The keynote starts at 10:00 a.m. PDT, and Apple has made it available to watch through its website. To livestream the event through Apple's website, you'll need an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running Apple's Safari browser on iOS 7 or later, or a Mac with recent Safari and OS X updates. PC users running Windows 10 can also watch with Microsoft 's Edge browser. And if you have an Apple TV, the event will be viewable streaming from Apple's set-top box so long as you're running software version 6.2 or later, on at least a second generation model.

Updates to the Apple Watch and Apple TV, including 4K streaming support, are also expected . TIME will be at the event, and provide updates as they happen.