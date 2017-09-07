The Latest Updates on the Path of Hurricane Irma

Workers put up a metal covering over a window as the city prepares for the approaching Hurricane Irma. Mark Wilson - Getty Images

The National Hurricane Center is likely to issue hurricane watches for South Florida Thursday as Hurricane Irma stirs through the Caribbean and spaghetti models — illustrations of the storm's possible track — reveal where it is headed.

An update from the National Hurricane Center Thursday morning said that the eye of Irma was moving northwest of Hispaniola and was heading towards the Turks and Caicos islands.

It is likely to make landfall in South Florida sometime on Sunday, but tropical-force winds will arrive on Saturday, according to the center.

Hurricane watches will likely be issued for parts of FL today. TS winds expected to arrive in south FL and the Keys on Saturday #Irma pic.twitter.com/l6WkxYet6P - NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2017

At least 10 people have died on the Caribbean islands. More than 95% of the buildings on Antigua and Barbuda, where Irma first hit, have been flattened.

Interstate 95 and Florida's Turnpike roads are said to be congested by traffic as people attempt to evacuate the state.