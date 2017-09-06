Hurricane Irma Strikes Puerto Rico Before Moving Toward Florida. Here’s What to Know

A woman looks at heavy surf as Hurricane Irma approaches Puerto Rico in Luquillo, on September 6, 2017.

A woman looks at heavy surf as Hurricane Irma approaches Puerto Rico in Luquillo, on September 6, 2017. RICARDO ARDUENGO—AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Irma , which is barreling through the Caribbean, hit Puerto Rico Wednesday afternoon. The Category 5 storm, recorded to be the most powerful hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, crossed the U.S. Virgin Islands and moved toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic Haiti and Cuba. Here's what to know about the hurricane and its impact on Puerto Rico:

When will Hurricane Irma hit Puerto Rico?

Irma, described as "extremely dangerous," brushed against the northeast part of Puerto Rico with sustained winds of 185 mph Wednesday. As of early Wednesday afternoon, Irma was 90 miles east of San Juan and heading westward at 16 mph.

"We have to prepare for the worst," Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello told the Associated Press. "If we don't, it could be devastating."

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will bring between 4 and 10 inches of rain across the north and northeast regions of Puerto Rico, with some areas receiving up to 15 inches. The southwest part of Puerto Rico can expect 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Here's a map showing the storm's location near Puerto Rico as of Wednesday afternoon:

2:51 PM AST: Irma's center moving north of St. Thomas/St. John. El centro de Irma moviéndose al norte de San Thomas/San John. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/JV6mOEvIUk - NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 6, 2017

What is the damage Hurricane Irma has caused so far?

Hurricane Irma has destroyed homes and left streets flooded across the northern Caribbean's small islands. The storm passed directly over the island of Barbuda, stranding more than 1,000 people. On the islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, Irma tore roofs off buildings and left areas without electricity.

Puerto Rico's public power company director warned that certain areas of the U.S. territory could be without electricity for four to six months after Irma hits, due to deteriorated infrastructure and staff cutbacks at the agency amid an economic crisis, the AP reports. Numerous power outages were reported even before Irma struck. About 285,000 were left without power as of Wednesday afternoon, and 4,500 people were without water.

When will Hurricane Irma move toward Florida and South Carolina?

Hurricane Irma is predicted to hit Florida and move north toward South Carolina this weekend, potentially bringing heavy rains, strong winds and flash flooding to the states. Both Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are under a state of emergency.

What was the last Category 5 hurricane to hit Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico has not seen a hurricane this large since Hurricane San Felipe in 1928, according to the National Weather Service. That storm killed a total of 2,748 people in Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe and Florida.