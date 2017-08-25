The Internet Has Erupted With Hot Takes on Taylor Swift's Song 'Look What You Made Me Do'

After months of living life under-the-radar and leaving cryptic hints for her ever-loyal Swifties on her social media accounts, the long wait for new music from Taylor Swift is finally over. The pop princess released her first single "Look What You Made Me Do" from her upcoming album Reputation late on Thursday night. The last time Swift dropped music was 2014's 1989 , marking nearly three years since she released music; prior to this, from 2006 - 2014, Swift had reliably released an album every other year in the fall.

As might be expected, the Internet had plenty of feelings about Swift's new music and promptly took to social media to share their thoughts.

THE NEW TAYLOR SWIFT SONG IS OUT I AM FREAKING OUT! THIS IS NOT A DRILL! - elan gale (@theyearofelan) August 25, 2017

Don't Call Me Or Disturb Me, I'm Listening To This New Taylor Swift Album!!!!! - DJ Many (@DJMany) August 25, 2017

OH MY GOSH!!!!!!! ITS SO AMAZING BEAUTIFUL PIECE OF WORK @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/8TYJrDokmQ - Savannah • 81 days (@Taylorincolor) August 25, 2017

'TAYLOR SWIFT IS BACK' pic.twitter.com/xHXeejRNwj - rip jon snow (@kepIer22b) August 25, 2017

Fans picked up on the final line in the track, which is a voice message of Swift saying, "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead." The line is also now Swift's new Twitter bio, after she scrubbed her social media history in anticipation of the release.

The old Taylor can't cOME TO THE PHONE RIGHT NOW - Megan Mace (@officialMegann) August 25, 2017

Wow these lyrics 'I'm sorry the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now' you tell them girl ❤️🎵🐍#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo @taylornation13 - Mary Desmond (@Desmond_Mary) August 25, 2017

THE OLD TAYLOR IS DEAD - Hardcore Swiftie (@Swift13Updates) August 25, 2017

Look what you made me do @taylorswift13 !!!🔥☄️💥 love it! - Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) August 25, 2017

Others were not so enthused...

ah so taylor swift still sucks glad we cleared that up - WAVVES (@WAVVES) August 25, 2017

this is Taylor Swift's ultimate victory



she has proven to Katy she can create an even worse song than Swish Swish - Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 25, 2017

Spare a thought for the Taylor Swift superfans that have to defiantly pretend this new song is amazing - Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 25, 2017

You can stream "Look What You Made Me Do" in Spotify or buy on iTunes.