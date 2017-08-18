Taylor Swift Blacks Out All of Her Social Media and the Internet Is Melting

Shows singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performing her only full concert of 2016 during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. Oct. 21, 2016.

Shows singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performing her only full concert of 2016 during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. Oct. 21, 2016. Suzanne Cordeiro—AFP/Getty Images

It appears Taylor Swift has gone dark on all her social media channels.

On Friday morning devoted fans pulled up her Instagram, Tumblr, and Twitter accounts to find that notably, there were no posts at all. Even her official website was entirely blacked out as of Friday morning.

Did you notice that her website is gone as well? Completely blank website! 🤔 What's happening, @taylorswift13? pic.twitter.com/UzdHh9GPnr - Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) August 18, 2017

Unsurprisingly, her fans are speculating that this means an album drop can't be too far off.

She recently won vindication after a jury decided that a radio host David Mueller groped her during a red carpet photo in 2013.

The 1989 singer stepped away from her normal biannual album release cycle in 2016, and has been keeping a relatively low profile for more than half a year.

This year, she released the Fifty Shades Darker collaboration "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Zayn, and has been using her social media platform to support fellow artists like Lorde and HAIM.

Back in March, her music industry pal Ed Sheeran told the BBC Swift would probably not release music until the end of 2017 around Christmas, "because that's when everyone buys records."

However if she's simply going off the grid to take some time to get ready for autumnal drinking season , then her fans would be facing a new age of deficient Taylor Swift levels in their lives.

After opting not to celebrate the Fourth of July, as is her tradition as old as America itself, this would be a tough break for her base.

Time to spend the weekend refreshing her feeds.

Could a new era be on our way🤔 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/irTY6L1rqS - Nicolette (@Nicolette13C) August 18, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING - M(aryam)erWhoLocked (@CUMBERCOOKIE786) August 18, 2017

Taylor Swift is coming. we will #witness another comeback from a GRAMMY winning TALENTED artist. pic.twitter.com/Z6EAiqliUe - Gerry Gaga (@gerrygaga28) August 18, 2017

never been more convinced that we're on the brink of #TS6 than I am right now, as @taylorswift13's socials have been completely WIPED 👀😍😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/K9wv9i7l59 - Savannah Grimm (@savvygrimm) August 18, 2017

Taylor Swift just completely wiped all her social media accounts. Album announcement imminent? - jason (@jasonshevrin) August 18, 2017

https://twitter.com/sIytherclaw/status/898578692409925632