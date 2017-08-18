Newsfeed
celebrities

Taylor Swift Blacks Out All of Her Social Media and the Internet Is Melting

Ashley Hoffman
12:23 PM ET

It appears Taylor Swift has gone dark on all her social media channels.

On Friday morning devoted fans pulled up her Instagram, Tumblr, and Twitter accounts to find that notably, there were no posts at all. Even her official website was entirely blacked out as of Friday morning.

Unsurprisingly, her fans are speculating that this means an album drop can't be too far off.

She recently won vindication after a jury decided that a radio host David Mueller groped her during a red carpet photo in 2013.

The 1989 singer stepped away from her normal biannual album release cycle in 2016, and has been keeping a relatively low profile for more than half a year.

This year, she released the Fifty Shades Darker collaboration "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Zayn, and has been using her social media platform to support fellow artists like Lorde and HAIM.

Back in March, her music industry pal Ed Sheeran told the BBC Swift would probably not release music until the end of 2017 around Christmas, "because that's when everyone buys records."

However if she's simply going off the grid to take some time to get ready for autumnal drinking season, then her fans would be facing a new age of deficient Taylor Swift levels in their lives.

After opting not to celebrate the Fourth of July, as is her tradition as old as America itself, this would be a tough break for her base.

Time to spend the weekend refreshing her feeds.

https://twitter.com/sIytherclaw/status/898578692409925632

Follow TIME