Taylor Swift Just Announced When Her New Music Is Coming

Finally, some clarity for Taylor Swift fans: the recently cryptic pop star updated her social media feeds with a major announcement about new music forthcoming. Her first single will be released Thursday night, and her sixth album — titled Reputation — will be out November 10.

In a series of three posts on social media, Swift shared the news about the lead single with a simple image of white text on a black background. Her second post appears to be an album cover: a black-and-white image of Swift half overlaid with a newsprint background. The third post announced the album drop date. She also updated her accounts to include the album cover as a headshot.

For Swift's committed fan base, it's felt like a long wait . Between 2006 and 2014, Swift reliably released an album every other year in the fall, leading up to 2014's 1989 , which included chart-topping hits like "Bad Blood," "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space."

But since that drop, plus a few widely-documented celebrity relationships and feuds with other music industry stars , Swift has stepped back from serving up music under her own name and made minimal live appearances. Instead, she contributed songwriting credits to ex Calvin Harris for 2016's "This Is What You Came For" with Rihanna and country group Little Big Town for this year's "Better Man." She also made a brief return to the charts alongside Zayn for the Fifty Shades Darker song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" in January.

Otherwise it's been slow going for Swifties, who noticed a distinct decline in Swift's previously-prolific social media habits, too. On Friday, she removed all content from her website and social media accounts. On Monday, however, she began releasing a series of short clips of a snake — all leading up to the song and album announcement.

