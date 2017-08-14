After 48 Hours, President Trump Weighs In Again

After nearly 48 hours of silence and in the face of bipartisan criticism, President Trump condemned the racist violence this weekend in Charlottesville, Va., which claimed the life of one civil rights activist and two law enforcement officers. Trump, who had spoken out against violence on "many sides" on Saturday, finally took aim that the white supremacist, neo-Nazi, and KKK elements. There was no public explanation for Trump's delayed response, which drew fire from both Democrats and Republicans. At very least, Trump's delayed condemnation was a sign of how he's never missed an opportunity to miss an opportunity to emerge as a national leader. He's consistently chosen the path of greatest resistance when it comes to issues of race, religion, and ethnic strife. Until Monday, Trump had made explicit harsher words for Senate Republicans and the CEO who abandoned his manufacturing council in protest of the president's silence, than the extremist groups. Many in both parties saw it as fitting into a pattern for the president, who has proven to be swift in condemning attacks by racial and religious minorities, but has only reluctantly weighed in when they're the targets of the aggression.

Trump targets Wall Street regulations. China trade to be examined. And officials downplay the North Korea threat.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

President Trump Struggles to Play Role of National Healer After Charlottesville

TIME's Michael Scherer on the president's missed opportunity

Mueller Is Said to Seek Interviews With West Wing in Russia Case

Current and former aides press for information [New York Times]

Trump Chips Away at Postcrisis Wall Street Rules

Plan to restrict bonuses has been dropped, and some limits on banks’ trading are under review [Wall Street Journal]

Merck's CEO Quits Trump's Council Over Charlottesville, the President Claps Back

Over Charlottesville response [USA Today]

Trump to Seek Trade Probe of China Amid North Korea Tensions

China warns [Associated Press]

Politics Newsletter Sign up to receive the day’s top political stories. View Sample SIGN UP NOW

Sound Off

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides." — President Trump on Saturday.

"Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans." — Trump on Monday after days of backlash

Bits and Bites

Black journalists' conference panel erupts over Omarosa Manigault appearance [Politico]

Critiques fly as Tillerson struggles to define his mission [Associated Press]

White House Scrambles to Explain President Trump's Tepid Response to Charlottesville Violence [Associated Press]

Anthony Scaramucci: President Trump Should Have Called the Charlottesville Rally Terrorism [TIME]

'This Is un-American.’ Politicians on Both Sides of the Aisle Rebuke Charlottesville Violence [TIME]

Senior U.S. Officials Say Confrontation With North Korea Is Not Imminent [Associated Press]

President Trump Calls Democrats and the Media His 'Enemies' in New Campaign Ad [TIME]

President Trump Says He's Considering Military Action Against Venezuela [Associated Press]

Trump 'seriously considering' a pardon for ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio [Fox News]