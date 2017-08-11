Politics
US President Donald Trump speaks about North Korea at a meeting with administration officials on the opioid addiction crisis at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 8, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM—AFP/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Says He's Considering Military Action Against Venezuela

Associated Press
Aug 11, 2017

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he's considering possible military action against Venezuela in response to President Nicolas Maduro's power grab.

Trump tells reporters at his New Jersey golf course Friday that he's "not going to rule out" a military option."

He adds that it's "certainly something that we could pursue."

Trump has been blasting Maduro's moves to consolidate power, describing him as a "dictator."

The Trump administration has issued a series of sanctions against Maduro and more than two dozen current and former Venezuelan officials.

But a military intervention would be an extraordinary escalation in response.

Follow TIME