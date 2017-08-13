'This Is un-American.’ Politicians on Both Sides of the Aisle Rebuke Charlottesville Violence

Politicians from both sides of the aisle condemned the violence that turned deadly as white nationalists gathered over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va., to protest the removal of a Confederate monument.

In statements directly rebuking white nationalism, bigotry and Nazism, both Democrats and Republicans including former President Barack Obama and Arizona Sen. John McCain came out against the violence incited by the hundreds of protesters toting flags with swastikas and the Confederate flag. One person died and at least 19 others were injured Saturday when a man drove his car into a group of counter-protesters.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency Saturday as the events unfolded. A Virginia State police helicopter that was responding to the situation in Charlottesville crashed on Saturday, killing two officers on board.

The Department of Justice announced it would open a civil rights investigation conducted by the F.B.I. into "the deadly vehicular incident" that occurred during the event on Saturday.

"This violence is totally contrary to American values and can never be tolerated," said Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a statement.

Obama quoted Nelson Mandela in a series of tweets Saturday from the late South African leader's autobiography Long Walk to Freedom .

'No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion...' pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

'People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love...' - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

McCain called white supremacists "traitors" and "by definition, opposed to American patriotism."

White supremacists aren't patriots, they're traitors- Americans must unite against hatred & bigotry #Charlottesville https://t.co/Zr1Jg9jBXu - John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 12, 2017

In some responses, politicians called on President Trump to make a more direct statement against white nationalism after he criticized what he said was "hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides." Some of the white nationalists who participated in the events over the weekend donned red "Make America Great Again" hats.

Notably, several members of Trump's party directly asked the president to make a more clear and pointed statement.

Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism. https://t.co/PaPNiPPAoW - Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017

Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists - Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 12, 2017

We should call evil by its name. My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home. -OGH - Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 12, 2017

A slew of Democrats and Republicans took to Twitter to condemn the widespread hatred and violence seen in Charlottesville this weekend.

No. Not in America. We must be stronger, more determined and more united than ever. Racism and hate have no place here. #charlottesville - Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017

There is only one side. #charlottesville - Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017

I urge the Department of Justice to immediately investigate and prosecute this grotesque act of domestic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/AwJLsfUEHl - Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 13, 2017

The white nationalist demonstration in #Charlottesville is a reprehensible display of racism and hatred. This has no place in our society. - Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 12, 2017

These groups are corrupting our country's greatness. America can and must be better.



This violence and hate must stop. 2/ - John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 12, 2017

This is un-American. We must all stand against hatred and bigotry. Our unity is our strength and diversity is our power. https://t.co/nMlpA3ru6s - Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2017

Our hearts are with today's victims. White supremacy is a scourge. This hate and its terrorism must be confronted and defeated. - Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 12, 2017

As we mourn the victims of this act of terror, we must vow to defeat bigotry, racism & hatred. #Charlottesville https://t.co/SkOP1lYAyq pic.twitter.com/QujSXD7YNl - Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 12, 2017

Of course we condemn ALL that hate stands for. Until @POTUS specifically condemns alt-right action in Charlottesville, he hasnt done his job - Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 12, 2017

The hate and bigotry witnessed in #Charlottesville does not reflect American values. I wholeheartedly oppose their actions. - Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 12, 2017

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and assistant to the president, specifically condemned Nazism, bigotry and racism on Sunday.

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017