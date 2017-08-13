Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseAnthony Scaramucci: President Trump Should Have Called the Charlottesville Rally Terrorism
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Interviewed By Television Reporter At The White House
VirginiaMother of Suspect Who Allegedly Plowed Into Charlottesville Protesters Speaks Out
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NavyThe Only Woman That Was Training to be a Navy SEAL Just Dropped Out
Damn Few
Virginia

'This Is un-American.’ Politicians on Both Sides of the Aisle Rebuke Charlottesville Violence

Jennifer Calfas
9:56 AM ET

Politicians from both sides of the aisle condemned the violence that turned deadly as white nationalists gathered over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va., to protest the removal of a Confederate monument.

In statements directly rebuking white nationalism, bigotry and Nazism, both Democrats and Republicans including former President Barack Obama and Arizona Sen. John McCain came out against the violence incited by the hundreds of protesters toting flags with swastikas and the Confederate flag. One person died and at least 19 others were injured Saturday when a man drove his car into a group of counter-protesters.

Related

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SECURITY
White HousePresident Trump Struggles to Play Role of National Healer After Charlottesville
White House
President Trump Struggles to Play Role of National Healer After Charlottesville

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency Saturday as the events unfolded. A Virginia State police helicopter that was responding to the situation in Charlottesville crashed on Saturday, killing two officers on board.

The Department of Justice announced it would open a civil rights investigation conducted by the F.B.I. into "the deadly vehicular incident" that occurred during the event on Saturday.

"This violence is totally contrary to American values and can never be tolerated," said Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a statement.

Obama quoted Nelson Mandela in a series of tweets Saturday from the late South African leader's autobiography Long Walk to Freedom.

McCain called white supremacists "traitors" and "by definition, opposed to American patriotism."

In some responses, politicians called on President Trump to make a more direct statement against white nationalism after he criticized what he said was "hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides." Some of the white nationalists who participated in the events over the weekend donned red "Make America Great Again" hats.

Notably, several members of Trump's party directly asked the president to make a more clear and pointed statement.

A slew of Democrats and Republicans took to Twitter to condemn the widespread hatred and violence seen in Charlottesville this weekend.

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and assistant to the president, specifically condemned Nazism, bigotry and racism on Sunday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME