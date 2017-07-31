Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Video GamesMonster Hunter Stories Slipped Its Release Date Into a Charming Trailer
moviesJeanne Moreau Was an Actress Who Helped Define the New Wave, and Went Beyond
Vogue 1965
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DrugsMost People Who Misuse Opioids Don’t Have a Prescription
Prescription pill standing upright on blue counter TIME health
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Ryan Reynolds (L) and Blake Lively attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly) Dia Dipasupil—Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly
celebrities

Blake Lively Explains Why She Loves Her Ryan Reynolds 'Most of the Time'

Raisa Bruner
5:38 PM ET

Golden couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have, arguably, one of the most enviable relationships in Hollywood: two A-list actors at the top of their game with two children, a glowing red carpet presence, and passionate fans of their power duo status.

So it might come as a surprise when Lively noted recently in an interview with Glamour that she loves her husband "most" — and not "all" — of the time. But she had a fair explanation for her choice of words.

"I said, 'Most of the time,' because if I say, 'I'm so in love with him all the time,' then you get that eye-rolling, 'Oh, her life is so great, she's so perfect.' So, it's, like, my defense mechanism," she hedged. "There’s never a time when I’m like, 'I don’t really love you.' Still, in a sound bite? It can be eye-roll-y. I have to learn to stop being defensive."

The Shallows actor also shared that most of Reynolds's hilariously viral tweets about his family life are actually fictionalized accounts. "He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh," she said of the Deadpool star's social media presence. "But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff."

Lively further explained that the two work past conflict thanks to a solid foundational friendship. "He treats me like his best buddy," she said of their dynamic.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME