Masterful Ryan Reynolds Told a Fan Exactly How She Should Get Revenge on Her Ex-Boyfriend

Ryan Reynolds at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City.

Ryan Reynolds at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City. Landon Nordeman

True superhero living among us Ryan Reynolds has dispensed some excellent advice for one fan after she pulled an equally excellent move after a breakup only days after prom night.

The student Gabi Dunn wanted revenge against her prom date after their breakup, so she did the reasonable thing and edited the hilarious A-lister Reynolds onto her ex-boyfriend's face. She shared the evidence to Twitter and tagged the Deadpool actor, who knows a thing or two about the theme of revenge.

“My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to ‘edit’ the photos a little @VancityReynolds,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

Reynolds was all over it and even thought of the perfect next move.

“We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi,” Reynolds responded, with a very choice hashtag.

Dunn is now a graduate of the Ryan Reynolds school of sweet revenge. This is truly a masterclass in the art of retribution, and this young fan is clearly going far in life.

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi - Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017