NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actors Ryan Reynolds (L) and Blake Lively enter the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images) Ray Tamarra—GC Images

Popular street photographer Brandon Stanton , also known as the mastermind behind Humans of New York , doesn't often photograph celebrities; he's known for focusing on regular people he finds in his wanders around New York and other cities, when he ventures further afield. But he made an exception to stop by the annual glitzy Met Gala on Monday night, where he snapped true celebrity power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in all their glowing, glammed-up glory. (So far, they're the only celebrities he's posted to his accounts from the evening.)

As is traditional with Stanton's posts, he included a quote from his subjects to elucidate the scene. This time, it's Reynolds who speaks. And while the Deadpool actor is generally known for his deadpan humor and dry wit, he decided to go totally sincere for this interview, showering his wife Lively with praise.

"She always responds with empathy," he told Stanton. "She meets hate with empathy... And she's made me a more empathetic person." He went on to note her role in helping repair his fractured relationship with his father.

The photo has picked up nearly a million likes — no small feat — as this Hollywood duo continues to be emblematic of relationship goals . This is certainly not the first time one or the other has shared their infatuation with their spouse, but it may be the most genuine expression we've seen yet. Keep it up, you two.