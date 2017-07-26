Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Washington D.C.House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Discharged From Hospital After Shooting
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise
celebrity'Trans Lives, Safety and Service Matter.' Read Laverne Cox on Trump's Transgender Military Ban
Netflix's "Orange Is The New Black" Panel Discussion - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Late Night ComedyStephen Colbert Turned Trump's Boy Scouts Speech Into a Chilling Campfire Ghost Story
celebrities

Here's How Celebrities Are Responding to President Trump Barring Transgender People From the Military

Cady Lang
11:50 AM ET

President Donald Trump's announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning that the U.S. government "will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military" has sparked outrage online. Some of the most followed vocal dissenters on the Internet were celebrities who took to their social media accounts to sound off on Trump's ban on trans Americans serving in the army; while some, like Janet Mock, pointed out the sacrifices that transgender service members have made for the country, others like Seth Rogen called on the Trump family to remember the promises that they had made to the LGBTQ community in the past.

See how celebrities reacted to Trump's transgender military ban below.

Janet Mock brought up the integral role trans individuals have played in the U.S.'s past and present.

George Takei warned Trump that the measure disrespected the wrong community.

While Dustin Lance Black pointed out that "don't ask, don't tell" wasn't repealed all that long ago.

Questlove was not here for Trump's transgender military ban.

Waking up to this.... #ShitIDontLike #HeGottaGo 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

Mia Farrow made a case for challenging Trump's ban.

While Uzo Aduba reaffirmed the equality of all Americans, regardless of their gender identity.

Seth Rogen had a message for Ivanka Trump.

As did James Corden.

Zoe Kazan expressed her gratitude for the current LBGTQ individuals serving in the armed forces.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME