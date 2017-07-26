U.S.
Search
Sign In
MassachusettsWoman Goes on Topless Road Rage Attack
USA, North Carolina, Nags Head, Cars in traffic jam
animalsThat Time the CIA Tried to Train Cats to Be Spies
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Late Night TelevisionWatch Usher and James Corden Set a New Standard for Buddy Comedies on Carpool Karaoke
President Trump Departs White House For West Virginia
President Donald Trump walks to Marine One while departing from the White House in Washington, on July 24, 2017. Mark Wilson—Getty Images
White House

President Trump: Transgender People Can't Serve in U.S. Military in 'Any Capacity'

Associated Press
9:27 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the U.S. armed forces.

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that after consulting with "Generals and military experts," that the government "will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."

Trump added that "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban.

Military chiefs recently announced a delay on allowing transgender people from enlisting. But transgender troops are already serving openly in the military.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME