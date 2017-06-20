Stephen Colbert and Seth Rogen Just Trolled Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter

Seth Rogen attends the 3rd Annual Hilarity For Charity New York City Variety Show at Webster Hall on June 8, 2017 in New York City.

Seth Rogen and Stephen Colbert decided to troll President Trump's eldest son via Twitter during The Late Show on Monday night.

Rogen, who stopped by to talk about season 2 of his show Preacher , instead answered Colbert's questions about his social media activity, particularly concerning Donald Trump Jr. Rogen explained that he discovered Trump Jr. follows him on Twitter, and decided to follow him back to "open up a line of communication" with the president's son.

In February, Rogen tweeted at Trump Jr.

Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude. - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Then, realizing he could slide into Trump Jr.'s direct messages, Rogen wrote directly to him, saying: "Hey man! It's Seth. Your father is trying to discredit our media, collude with Russia and destroy the environment. It would be super cool of you to be like 'yo, dad, why don't you stop all this and go back to being just a guy on TV.' The majority of the world would be pretty psyched. Thanks!!!"

Rogen said he received "no response whatsoever." Colbert, who discovered Trump Jr. also follows him, decided to "just, you know, reach out" on Rogen's behalf.

Rogen also sent a followup message, although as of Tuesday morning, he still hadn't heard back.

