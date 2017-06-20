remembranceFashion Legend Carla Fendi Dies at 79
amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Benefit in Cannes, Presented by Bold Films, Palisades Pictures and The Weinstein Company - Arrivals
ArgentinaTrove of Nazi Artifacts Including a Bust of Adolf Hitler Found
Argentina Nazi Artifacts
CongressPresident Trump Tweets Support for Republican Candidate in Georgia Special Election
President Trump Participates In American Technology Council Roundtable Discussion
North KoreaNorth Korea Has ‘Heavy Responsibility’ in Otto Warmbier’s Death, South Korean President Says
Newly Elected Moon Jae-in Starts His Presidency
3rd Annual Hilarity For Charity New York City Variety Show
Seth Rogen attends the 3rd Annual Hilarity For Charity New York City Variety Show at Webster Hall on June 8, 2017 in New York City.  Mike Pont—WireImage
Television

Stephen Colbert and Seth Rogen Just Trolled Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter

Mahita Gajanan
8:21 AM ET

Seth Rogen and Stephen Colbert decided to troll President Trump's eldest son via Twitter during The Late Show on Monday night.

Rogen, who stopped by to talk about season 2 of his show Preacher, instead answered Colbert's questions about his social media activity, particularly concerning Donald Trump Jr. Rogen explained that he discovered Trump Jr. follows him on Twitter, and decided to follow him back to "open up a line of communication" with the president's son.

In February, Rogen tweeted at Trump Jr.

Then, realizing he could slide into Trump Jr.'s direct messages, Rogen wrote directly to him, saying: "Hey man! It's Seth. Your father is trying to discredit our media, collude with Russia and destroy the environment. It would be super cool of you to be like 'yo, dad, why don't you stop all this and go back to being just a guy on TV.' The majority of the world would be pretty psyched. Thanks!!!"

Rogen said he received "no response whatsoever." Colbert, who discovered Trump Jr. also follows him, decided to "just, you know, reach out" on Rogen's behalf.

Rogen also sent a followup message, although as of Tuesday morning, he still hadn't heard back.

Watch them message Trump Jr. below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME